Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BBCP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.35.

NASDAQ BBCP opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Concrete Pumping has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $9.41. The firm has a market cap of $521.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 1.13.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $80.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.90 million. Concrete Pumping had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,401,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,874,000 after acquiring an additional 925,944 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 17,610 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

