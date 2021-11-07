Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Conifer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.17). Conifer reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Conifer will report full-year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.19). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $35.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.52 million. Conifer had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CNFR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered Conifer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ CNFR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.76. The stock had a trading volume of 15,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,014. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average of $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $26.74 million, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.21. Conifer has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

In related news, Director Joseph D. Sarafa acquired 38,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $103,777.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 39,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of Conifer at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

