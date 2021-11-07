CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) EVP John Jed Kennedy Sells 9,462 Shares

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 9,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.64, for a total transaction of $1,396,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Jed Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CONMED alerts:

On Monday, August 30th, John Jed Kennedy sold 4,240 shares of CONMED stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $571,340.00.

On Friday, August 27th, John Jed Kennedy sold 5,438 shares of CONMED stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total transaction of $732,879.26.

CONMED stock opened at $156.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.28, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. CONMED Co. has a 1 year low of $79.35 and a 1 year high of $159.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.57.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. CONMED had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $248.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNMD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CONMED by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CONMED during the first quarter worth $150,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CONMED during the first quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in CONMED by 30.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.