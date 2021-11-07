CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.180-$3.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNMD. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONMED from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CONMED from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CONMED currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.60.

CNMD traded up $1.99 on Friday, hitting $156.56. 343,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,757. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 78.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.55. CONMED has a twelve month low of $79.35 and a twelve month high of $159.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $248.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.29 million. CONMED had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.40%. CONMED’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CONMED will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In other CONMED news, insider Pat Beyer sold 25,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $3,676,002.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.76, for a total transaction of $165,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,288.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,810 shares of company stock worth $12,414,914. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

