ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stake Increased by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,772 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.2% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 261,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,828,000 after acquiring an additional 45,699 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 651.4% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,186,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $62,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,020 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,520 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 120.5% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 27,593 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 15,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 109,267 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP opened at $75.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.35. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $28.78 and a twelve month high of $77.98. The stock has a market cap of $101.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.62.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.76%.

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.65.

In other news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

