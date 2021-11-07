Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 411,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,568 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $29,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 59,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 57,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ED stock opened at $78.21 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $82.75. The company has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ED. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $72.57.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

