Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.150-$4.350 EPS.

ED traded up $1.93 on Friday, reaching $78.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,651,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,913. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $82.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.54%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ED. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

