Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Rating Increased to Buy at MKM Partners

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) was upgraded by investment analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $56.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $54.00. MKM Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CLR. Mizuho lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.88.

CLR stock opened at $46.13 on Friday. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $55.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 3.13.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 45.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,045 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 48,490 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 790,944 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,461,000 after buying an additional 37,002 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

