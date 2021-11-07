Continuum Advisory LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 382,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,781,000 after purchasing an additional 101,360 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,263,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 105,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 33,538 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,115,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,393,000 after purchasing an additional 645,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 23,133 shares in the last quarter.

EFV stock opened at $52.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.30. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

