Continuum Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Continuum Advisory LLC lowered its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,669,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,565,000 after acquiring an additional 806,085 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 122,238.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 15,891 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 163,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,695,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $441,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ATO. Argus downgraded Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.25.

In related news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATO opened at $93.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.17. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $104.99.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

