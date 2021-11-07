Continuum Advisory LLC Makes New $309,000 Investment in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,430,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 205,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,174,000 after acquiring an additional 59,415 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 488,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAYX stock opened at $124.63 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $125.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.97. The company has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

