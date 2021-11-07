Continuum Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Mairs & Power Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at $207,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 38.4% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 214,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,489,000 after acquiring an additional 16,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $62.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.83. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $44.40 and a 12-month high of $62.75.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

