Continuum Advisory LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 25,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $82.52 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $59.37 and a one year high of $82.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.51 and a 200-day moving average of $73.90.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.