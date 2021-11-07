Continuum Advisory LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $3,309,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,495,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,650,000 after buying an additional 129,177 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $514,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,338,000 after buying an additional 51,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 809,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,252,000 after buying an additional 109,529 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $57.87 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.17 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.601 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%.

