Contrasting Bitfarms (BITF) & Its Competitors

Bitfarms (NASDAQ: BITF) is one of 100 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Bitfarms to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bitfarms and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitfarms 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bitfarms Competitors 939 3896 8183 267 2.59

Bitfarms currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.89%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 13.19%. Given Bitfarms’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bitfarms has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bitfarms and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bitfarms $34.70 million -$16.29 million -36.40 Bitfarms Competitors $6.27 billion $1.32 billion 1.14

Bitfarms’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Bitfarms. Bitfarms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Bitfarms and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitfarms -25.73% -6.92% -5.30% Bitfarms Competitors -12.55% -17.57% -3.59%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bitfarms rivals beat Bitfarms on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. It also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also provides hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

