Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.730-$2.770 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CUZ traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $39.92. 387,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,830. Cousins Properties has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $40.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.56 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.22%.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cousins Properties stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 63.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,164 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of Cousins Properties worth $10,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

