Craig Hallum Boosts Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target to $60.00

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its target price hoisted by Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Craig Hallum currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LSCC. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a hold rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.43.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $82.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 141.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $37.38 and a 12-month high of $84.01.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 22.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 34,516 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $2,176,924.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 87,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,256.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 18,033 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total transaction of $1,092,258.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,338.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 357,709 shares of company stock valued at $23,487,180. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $2,893,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 64,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 205,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

