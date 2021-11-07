Craig Hallum Increases Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Price Target to $205.00

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its target price upped by Craig Hallum from $170.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicell from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $171.57.

OMCL opened at $177.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.06. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $90.60 and a fifty-two week high of $182.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 6,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total value of $1,013,597.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 10,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,776,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,479 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,260 over the last 90 days. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Omnicell by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,601,000 after buying an additional 6,619 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 357,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,141,000 after buying an additional 16,529 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Omnicell by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,892,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Omnicell by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

