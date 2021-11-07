Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 46.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 829,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 724,506 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $9,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LADR. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the second quarter worth $37,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 34.3% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 18.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the second quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 19.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on LADR shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ladder Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Shares of NYSE LADR opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.51. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.62 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 100.81, a current ratio of 94.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 0.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 615.43%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

