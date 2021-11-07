Credit Suisse AG Has $8.86 Million Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 155,401 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $8,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter.

AMLP stock opened at $35.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

