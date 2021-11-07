Credit Suisse AG Has $9.34 Million Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,282 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.22% of Sunnova Energy International worth $9,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOVA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.83.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $247,680,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $1,329,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,061,868 shares of company stock worth $250,310,433. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOVA opened at $42.00 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.63 and a 1-year high of $57.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 2.13.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 100.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.