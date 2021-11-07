Credit Suisse AG Sells 32,562 Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 32,562 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.32% of 21Vianet Group worth $10,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in 21Vianet Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 51.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 109,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNET opened at $16.25 on Friday. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $44.45. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $3.09. The company had revenue of $231.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.01 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. Analysts expect that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. HSBC started coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 21Vianet Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.70.

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

