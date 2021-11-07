Credit Suisse Group Boosts International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Price Target to $19.00

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $18.50 to $19.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IMXI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of International Money Express from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Money Express from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.25.

NASDAQ IMXI opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.04. International Money Express has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $18.96. The company has a market cap of $656.03 million, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.51.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 46.69%. The firm had revenue of $116.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that International Money Express will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other International Money Express news, Director John Rincon sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Lisy sold 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $1,244,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,094.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,536,529. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,508,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,252,000 after purchasing an additional 53,216 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,949,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,945,000 after purchasing an additional 121,426 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 62.3% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,748,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,966,000 after purchasing an additional 671,259 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 14.2% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,722,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,575,000 after purchasing an additional 213,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 105.6% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,595,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,687,000 after purchasing an additional 819,230 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

