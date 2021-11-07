Credit Suisse Group Increases The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Price Target to $23.00

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MTW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Manitowoc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

Get The Manitowoc alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTW opened at $22.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.52 million, a P/E ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 2.33. The Manitowoc has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $28.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $404.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.64 million. The Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 0.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Manitowoc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,604,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 1,133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,215,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,925 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,425,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,538,000 after acquiring an additional 101,578 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 93,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for The Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.