Credit Suisse Group Trims Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Target Price to $59.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.65% from the company’s previous close.

PINS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.76.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Shares of PINS stock opened at $46.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.10 and a beta of 1.11. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $43.30 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.45.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $427,032.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total transaction of $2,709,780.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 719,147 shares of company stock valued at $39,289,056. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 513,820.9% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 725,142,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 725,001,279 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,899,000 after purchasing an additional 27,066,282 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,181,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,673 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,503,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pinterest by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,235,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,115,000 after buying an additional 1,487,797 shares during the period.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.