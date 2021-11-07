Credits (CS) Tops One Day Volume of $326,677.00

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 7th. In the last week, Credits has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. Credits has a total market cap of $8.74 million and approximately $326,677.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0391 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007218 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000769 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000155 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

