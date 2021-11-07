Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.57.

CRLBF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from $12.65 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Cresco Labs to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

CRLBF opened at $8.43 on Friday. Cresco Labs has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average is $10.31.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; flowers, popcorns, shakes, pre-rolls, and vapes under the High Supply brand; flowers, vapes, and edibles under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, ingestibles, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products made from plants under the Reserve brand.

