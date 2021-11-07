Crew Energy (TSE:CR) PT Raised to C$4.00 at National Bankshares

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CR. Raymond James upped their price objective on Crew Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Crew Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Desjardins raised Crew Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Crew Energy from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crew Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.70.

Shares of TSE CR opened at C$3.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$488.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78. Crew Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.39 and a 52-week high of C$3.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.01.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$68.55 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Crew Energy will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

