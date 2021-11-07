Critical Survey: Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) vs. REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) and Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for REE Automotive and Motorcar Parts of America, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REE Automotive 1 0 2 0 2.33 Motorcar Parts of America 0 0 2 0 3.00

REE Automotive presently has a consensus price target of $13.33, indicating a potential upside of 222.06%. Motorcar Parts of America has a consensus price target of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 49.22%. Given REE Automotive’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than Motorcar Parts of America.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.9% of REE Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of Motorcar Parts of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of REE Automotive shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Motorcar Parts of America shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares REE Automotive and Motorcar Parts of America’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REE Automotive N/A N/A -$9.70 million N/A N/A Motorcar Parts of America $540.78 million 0.70 $21.48 million $1.30 15.21

Motorcar Parts of America has higher revenue and earnings than REE Automotive.

Profitability

This table compares REE Automotive and Motorcar Parts of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REE Automotive N/A N/A N/A Motorcar Parts of America 4.26% 13.39% 4.80%

Summary

Motorcar Parts of America beats REE Automotive on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers. The company was founded by Mel Marks in 1968 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

