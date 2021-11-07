CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens boosted their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $15.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.33. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.86.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $40.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.22 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 27.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Benjamin R. Clouse acquired 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $107,226.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David L. O’toole sold 7,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $109,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,270 shares of company stock valued at $174,915. Insiders own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 186,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 61,130 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $427,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 677,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after acquiring an additional 40,491 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 753,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 226,307 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 205.1% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 289,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 194,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

