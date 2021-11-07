Crowns (CWS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.39 Million

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Over the last seven days, Crowns has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar. Crowns has a total market capitalization of $12.56 million and $1.39 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowns coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.82 or 0.00012228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00052041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $158.60 or 0.00255364 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000564 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.60 or 0.00102404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00011924 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004513 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Crowns Coin Profile

Crowns (CWS) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,158,313 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowns should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowns using one of the exchanges listed above.

