Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 407.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,010. The company has a current ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.29. Cryoport has a one year low of $39.10 and a one year high of $85.04. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.40 and a beta of 0.91.

CYRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 11,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total value of $849,575.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 49,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $3,379,448.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 431,709 shares of company stock worth $26,669,286 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cryoport stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,903 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,375 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.70% of Cryoport worth $20,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

