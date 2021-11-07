CS Disco (LAW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. CS Disco has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.11 million. On average, analysts expect CS Disco to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:LAW opened at $54.00 on Friday. CS Disco has a 52-week low of $39.55 and a 52-week high of $69.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.50.

In related news, CEO Kiwi Camara sold 707,069 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $36,258,498.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Stephens Group, Llc sold 1,515,530 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $80,323,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,423,395 shares of company stock worth $126,878,407.

Several analysts recently commented on LAW shares. Cowen raised their target price on CS Disco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CS Disco in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CS Disco in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CS Disco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.70.

About CS Disco

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

