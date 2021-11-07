CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.100-$4.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTO. Zacks Investment Research lowered CTO Realty Growth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CTO Realty Growth has a one year low of $38.52 and a one year high of $58.11.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $3.73. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 175.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

In other news, Director Christopher W. Haga acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.12 per share, for a total transaction of $108,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laura M. Franklin acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.93 per share, for a total transaction of $26,465.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,415 shares of company stock worth $239,277. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CTO Realty Growth stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,958 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of CTO Realty Growth worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.