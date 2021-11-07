CTS (NYSE:CTS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CTS Corporation is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect and Move. CTS manufactures sensors, actuators and electronic components and supplies these products to OEMs in the aerospace, communications, defense, industrial, information technology, medical and transportation markets. CTS focus on providing advanced technology, exceptional customer service and superior value to industry partners throughout the globe. CTS aims to be at the forefront of technology, delivering innovative sensing, connectivity and motion solutions for the creation and advancement of products and services around the world. CTS Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of electronic components and sensors, as well as the provision of electronics manufacturing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services, and Components and Sensors. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut shares of CTS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet cut shares of CTS from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

CTS opened at $37.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.64. CTS has a fifty-two week low of $28.72 and a fifty-two week high of $39.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.12 and its 200 day moving average is $34.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.87 and a beta of 0.78.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. CTS had a negative net margin of 7.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $122.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. CTS’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CTS will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. CTS’s payout ratio is currently -14.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CTS by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in CTS by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CTS by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

About CTS

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

