Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,670 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 94.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 15,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in TriNet Group by 132.7% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 26,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,081 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in TriNet Group by 86.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TriNet Group by 92.5% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 699,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,681,000 after purchasing an additional 336,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in TriNet Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 275,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,953,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $106.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.87. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.43 and a 12 month high of $106.20.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.40 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TNET. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair began coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, COO Olivier Kohler sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.46, for a total value of $1,011,582.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $37,316.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,910 shares of company stock valued at $12,680,300 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

