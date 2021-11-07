Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 193.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,654 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Patterson Companies worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 91.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 27,526 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 158.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 483,933 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the second quarter valued at $399,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

PDCO stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.78 and a 52 week high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

