Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 33,116 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 76.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,116 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in W. Spruce House Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,510,800,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at about $506,216,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,108,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,228 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 311,389.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 732,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,100,000 after buying an additional 731,765 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 112,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,650,000 after buying an additional 469,797 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen cut their price target on Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.58.

In related news, CTO James R. Miller sold 3,985 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $1,017,649.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $221,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,013 shares of company stock worth $5,009,247 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $246.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $258.67 and a 200-day moving average of $285.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.94, a PEG ratio of 82.96 and a beta of 2.92. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.09 and a 12 month high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

