CUE Protocol Price Tops $48.15 on Major Exchanges (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 7th. CUE Protocol has a total market capitalization of $366,794.17 and approximately $10,329.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CUE Protocol has traded up 26.5% against the US dollar. One CUE Protocol coin can now be bought for $48.15 or 0.00077797 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00085434 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00080114 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.54 or 0.00099428 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,563.71 or 0.07373000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,129.00 or 1.00373757 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00022210 BTC.

CUE Protocol Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUE Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUE Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

