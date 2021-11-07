Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (CPIX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million.

NASDAQ CPIX opened at $2.68 on Friday. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $3.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $39.88 million, a PE ratio of -268,000.00 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) by 131.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, and RediTrex. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

