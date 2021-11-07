CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CuriosityStream Inc. is a factual entertainment company. Its features include stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society and lifestyle. The company’s programming is available to watch on TV, desktop, mobile and tablets. CuriosityStream Inc., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc., is based in Las Vegas, NV. “

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CURI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Shares of CURI stock opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. CuriosityStream has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $24.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.45.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 47.63% and a negative net margin of 108.91%. The company had revenue of $15.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CuriosityStream will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hayden Royal LLC grew its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 12.4% during the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 95.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 31.6% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. 21.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CuriosityStream (CURI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.