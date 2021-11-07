CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Director Sells $1,584,345.00 in Stock

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Director Michael Mcknight sold 90,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $1,584,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Mcknight also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CURO Group alerts:

On Thursday, November 4th, Michael Mcknight sold 2,570 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $43,690.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Michael Mcknight sold 25,228 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $465,708.88.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Michael Mcknight sold 26,148 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $493,674.24.

On Thursday, September 16th, Michael Mcknight sold 6,229 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $105,893.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Michael Mcknight sold 26,116 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $437,181.84.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Michael Mcknight sold 36,176 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $597,627.52.

Shares of NYSE CURO opened at $17.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $20.81.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. CURO Group had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 27.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.26%.

CURO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CURO Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,228,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,518,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 172.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,024,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 648,545 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 975,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,590,000 after purchasing an additional 27,746 shares during the period. Second Curve Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 18.7% in the first quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 632,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 99,746 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CURO Group during the first quarter worth about $6,517,000. 42.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.