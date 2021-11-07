Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.000-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Customers Bancorp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.750-$5.000 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CUBI traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.24. The company had a trading volume of 544,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,277. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.62. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $59.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

CUBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.50.

In other news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $95,029.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $79,762.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,246 shares of company stock worth $1,323,192. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 67.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 106.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 82,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

