CVS Health Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.98 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) – Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of CVS Health in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the pharmacy operator will earn $7.98 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.77. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.26.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $93.78 on Friday. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $63.02 and a 52 week high of $96.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $123.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $944,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $16,706,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $573,000. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in CVS Health by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in CVS Health by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,721 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $52,942,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.