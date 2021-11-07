CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) PT Raised to $112.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target hoisted by Truist from $94.00 to $112.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CVS. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.26.

NYSE CVS opened at $93.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $63.02 and a 52 week high of $96.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.38.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,495,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,969,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,549 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,051,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,535,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,550,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,699 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,286,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,525,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,845,058,000 after purchasing an additional 590,266 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

