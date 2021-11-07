CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.030-$4.080 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.

Shares of CyrusOne stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.09. 692,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,709. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. CyrusOne has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $83.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.28.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 507.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CONE. Cowen upgraded CyrusOne from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.23.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

