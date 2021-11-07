CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Announces Earnings Results

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.18% and a negative net margin of 108.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

Shares of CTMX traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.60. 876,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,734. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The company has a market cap of $430.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 99.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,657 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in CytomX Therapeutics were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

