DA Davidson Raises Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target to $47.00

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its price target increased by research analysts at DA Davidson from $46.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the information services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRTO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Criteo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo stock opened at $40.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.29. Criteo has a 12 month low of $16.29 and a 12 month high of $46.65.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.40. Criteo had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Criteo will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Criteo by 7.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Criteo by 22.2% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Criteo by 4.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Criteo by 1.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 164,637 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Criteo in the third quarter worth about $596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.