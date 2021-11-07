Daniel R. Rivera Sells 14,046 Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Stock

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 14,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $452,140.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of DRVN stock opened at $32.13 on Friday. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $35.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.73 and its 200-day moving average is $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $371.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.48 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DRVN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at $1,212,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Driven Brands by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,784,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,105,000 after buying an additional 611,930 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Driven Brands by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 16,724 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $2,542,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $4,619,000. 22.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

