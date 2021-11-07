Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.8% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 262,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 27.2% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 8,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 24,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $154.48 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.46.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.51%.

In related news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $415,673.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total value of $999,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,062 shares of company stock worth $5,300,837. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DRI. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.90.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

